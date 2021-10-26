x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Astros

Houston Astros add familiar face to World Series roster

Marwin Gonzalez returns to the Astros active roster for the World Series

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros’ World Series roster is set. The team's 26 players for the World Series includes 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

There is only one big change from the League Championship Series, according to the team. Marwin Gonzalez, who returned to the Astros this season, has been added.  Outfielder Jake Meyers has been removed and placed on the taxi squad, which means that he’s not on the active roster, but would be available if the team had an injury.

RELATED: Braves vs. Astros: What to know about World Series, key storylines

RELATED: Yordan Alvarez, Yuli Gurriel highlight the mark Cuban-born players are making in MLB

RELATED: Mattress Mack gives Astros' 'Rally Nuns' 55 World Series tickets

Here’s the full roster:

Hitters

Jose Altuve

Alex Bregman

Carlos Correa

Aledmys Díaz

Yuli Gurriel

Marwin Gonzalez

Yordan Alvarez

Michael Brantley

Chas McCormich

Jose Siri

Kyle Tucker

Jason Castro

Martín Maldonado

Pitchers

Luis Garcia

Yimi Garcia

Kendall Graveman

Zach Greinke

Christian Javier

Phil Maton

Jake Odorizzi

Ryan Pressly

Brooks Raley

Ryne Stanek

Blake Taylor

Jose Urquidy

Framber Valdez

In Other News

Braves vs. Astros: What to know about World Series, biggest storylines