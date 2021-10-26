Houston Astros add familiar face to World Series roster

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros’ World Series roster is set. The team's 26 players for the World Series includes 13 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.
There is only one big change from the League Championship Series, according to the team. Marwin Gonzalez, who returned to the Astros this season, has been added. Outfielder Jake Meyers has been removed and placed on the taxi squad, which means that he’s not on the active roster, but would be available if the team had an injury.
Here’s the full roster:
Hitters
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
Carlos Correa
Aledmys Díaz
Yuli Gurriel
Marwin Gonzalez
Yordan Alvarez
Michael Brantley
Chas McCormich
Jose Siri
Kyle Tucker
Jason Castro
Martín Maldonado
Pitchers
Luis Garcia
Yimi Garcia
Kendall Graveman
Zach Greinke
Christian Javier
Phil Maton
Jake Odorizzi
Ryan Pressly
Brooks Raley
Ryne Stanek
Blake Taylor
Jose Urquidy
Framber Valdez