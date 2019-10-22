HOUSTON — Baseball and beer go hand-in-hand, so it’s only natural there’d be a World Series bet between a couple of craft breweries.

Houston-based Karbach Brewing, home of the Astros ballpark beer Crawford Bock, has a wager against Devils Backbone, known for their Nationals baseball beer Earned Run Ale.

If the Astros win the World Series, Devils Backbone has to brew Crawford Bock in astronaut costumes with Astros shirts over them.

If the Washington Nationals win (not gonna happen), Karbach will brew Earned Run Ale (ERA) in shark costumes with Nationals shirts over them.

The losing team will sell the other team’s beer in their pub and donate profits to a local charity. Karbach chose the Astros Foundation and Devils Backbone will donate to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

In addition, the losing team’s GM will fly into the winning team’s brewery and buy, deliver, and serve the brewery staff their local state’s favorite hamburger. For Karbach, that would be Whataburger, of course. For Devils Backbone, it would be Five Guys.

#HoldMyBeer #TakeItBack

