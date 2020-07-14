Here's how to get a cutout of yourself at Astros games in Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON — Houston Astros fans may not be able to attend games right now, but they have a chance to see their faces on TV at Minute Maid Park.
The team is offering a way for fans to attend games virtually by purchasing a “Fan Cutout,” a life-sized cutout of themselves to be displayed at the ballpark.
For a $100 donation to the Astros Foundation, fans can upload a photo of themselves in Astros gear to be made into a cutout that will be displayed in random seats among the Crawford Boxes, Houston Methodist Hall of Fame Alley, Budweiser Patio and Bullpen.
Quantities are limited, and photos must meet certain guidelines for the cutout. Images that contain the following will not be approved:
- Selfies
- Blurry images
- Photos that do not follow the cutout guidelines.
- Inappropriate gestures
- Commercial advertisements including slogans, websites, and phone numbers
- Social media handles and hashtags
- Offensive or negative references to any MLB team or MLB Player
- Names of any MLB players
- Political statements or endorsements
- Third party logos/branding
- Obscene, lewd, explicit, discriminatory, derogatory, violent, offensive, infringing or otherwise inappropriate references
For more information on guidelines and to purchase a cutout, click here.