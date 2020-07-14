Here's how to get a cutout of yourself at Astros games in Minute Maid Park

The team is offering a way for fans to attend games virtually by purchasing a 'Fan Cutout,' a life-sized cutout of themselves to be displayed at the ballpark.

HOUSTON — Houston Astros fans may not be able to attend games right now, but they have a chance to see their faces on TV at Minute Maid Park.

The team is offering a way for fans to attend games virtually by purchasing a “Fan Cutout,” a life-sized cutout of themselves to be displayed at the ballpark.

For a $100 donation to the Astros Foundation, fans can upload a photo of themselves in Astros gear to be made into a cutout that will be displayed in random seats among the Crawford Boxes, Houston Methodist Hall of Fame Alley, Budweiser Patio and Bullpen.

Quantities are limited, and photos must meet certain guidelines for the cutout. Images that contain the following will not be approved:

Selfies

Blurry images

Photos that do not follow the cutout guidelines.

Inappropriate gestures

Commercial advertisements including slogans, websites, and phone numbers

Social media handles and hashtags

Offensive or negative references to any MLB team or MLB Player

Names of any MLB players

Political statements or endorsements

Third party logos/branding

Obscene, lewd, explicit, discriminatory, derogatory, violent, offensive, infringing or otherwise inappropriate references