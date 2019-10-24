HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have had a franchise since October 17, 1960, but they weren’t always called the ‘Stros.
The Astros were first called the Houston Colt .45s for the first three years of the franchise’s existence.
It wasn’t until Dec. 1964 that the team’s owner at the time, Roy Hofheinz, decided to change the team name to the Houston Astros.
Hofheinz originally wanted to call the them Houston Astronauts, a nod to the heroes of the day, AND we were the space city. He shortened the name to Astros though so sports writers didn’t shorten it for him.
The name change also coincided with the team’s move into the Astrodome.
Another reason for the name change -- Cold 45 was controlled by the Colt Firearms Company. Colt Firearms had allowed Hofheinz to have the Colt name and the image of a Colt on the team’s baseball jerseys.
When the team started playing in the Astrodome, the Colt company wanted to profit from the revenues from the merchandise. Hofheinz did not want that, so he changed the team name from Colt .45s to the Astros.
MORE ASTROS COVERAGE:
- Verlander becomes first pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts
- How much do MLB umpires get paid?
- LIVE BLOG: Verlander makes history, Bregman homers; game tied 2-2
- Jose Altuve: Five things you may not know about the Astros slugger
- Horsing around: HPD Mounted Patrol Unit shows their Astros spirit
- Astros hope Bregman's blast means slump is over
- Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too
- 3 reasons the train moves at Minute Maid Park
- Minute Maid Park: By the numbers
- 5 fast facts about Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel
- Dexter, the baseball-playing dog, greets young Astros fans at local hospital