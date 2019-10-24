HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have retired nine numbers in their franchise. Of those nine, three are Hall of Famers, including Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, who wear Astros caps on their plaques.

Here are the former Astros whose numbers have been retired:

Jim Umbricht, pitcher, No. 32, number retired on April 12, 1965

Umbricht played for the Colt .45s in 1962-63. The relief pitcher went 4-0 with a 2.01 ERA in 34 games in 1962. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 1963 but returned later that season. Umbricht died on April 8, 1964 at 33.

Don Wilson, pitcher, No. 40, number retired on April 13, 1975

Wilson debuted for the Astros in 1966 at 21 years old and won double-digit games for Houston in eight consecutive seasons from 1967 to 1974. He won 104 games in 266 career games with the Astros and threw the first no-hitter in a domed stadium on June 18, 1967.

Wilson had a no-hitter against the Reds on May 1, 1969. He and his 5-year-old son died on Jan. 5, 1975 due to carbon-monoxide poisoning in their home.

Jose Cruz, outfielder: No. 25, number retired: Oct. 3, 1992

Cruz played 13 of his 19 MLB seasons with the Astros. He was named Most Valuable Player in 1977, 1980, 1983 and 1984. When Cruz retired, he was among the Astros’ all-time leaders in games, at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBIs and extra-base hits.

Mike Scott, pitcher: No. 33, number retired: Oct. 3, 1992

Mike Scott was traded to Houston in 1982 for outfielder Danny Heep. He went 110-81 with a 3.30 ERA from 1983 to 1991. Scott won the National League Cy Young Award in 1986 and led the MLB in strikeouts with 306, innings pitched with 275 1/3 and ERA with 2.22.

Scott threw a no-hitter against the Giants to clinch the NL West and was the MVP of the 1986 NLCS.

Nolan Ryan, pitcher: No. 34, number retired: Sept. 29, 1996

Ryan pitched nine of his 27 MLB seasons for the Astros. He threw a record-setting fifth no-hitter in 1981 and surpassed Walter Johnson as MLB’s all-time strikeout king on April 27, 1983.

Ryan went 106-94 with a 3.13 ERA in 282 career starts with Houston and won league ERA titles in 1981 with 1.69 and 1987 with 2.76.

Larry Dierker, pitcher: No. 49, number retired: May 19, 2002

Larry Dierker made his major league debut for the Colt .45s on Sept. 22, 1964, his 18th birthday. Dierker became Houston’s first 20-game winner, going 20-13 with a 2.33 ERA in 1969.

Dierker won 137 games in 13 seasons and spent 18 seasons as a team broadcaster. He also spent five seasons as the Astros manager and won four division titles during that time (1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001). He was named NL Manager of the Year in 1998.

Jimmy Wynn, outfielder: No. 24, number retired: June 25, 2005

Jimmy Wynn hit 291 home runs in his career, including 223 with the Astros. It was a franchise record until Jeff Bagwell broke it in 1999. Wynn was the first Astros player to hit three home runs in a game and left Houston ranked among club leaders in hits with 1,291, home runs and RBIs.

Jeff Bagwell, first baseman: No. 5, number retired: Aug. 26, 2007

Bagwell played for the Astros for his entire 15-year career. He won National League Rookie of the Year in 1991, MVP in 1994 and retired as the Astros’ leader in home runs with 449, RBIs with 1,529 and walks with 1,401. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Craig Biggio, catcher/second baseman/outfielder: No. 7, number retired: Aug. 17, 2008

Biggio his entire 20-year career with the Houston Astros. He started his career as a Gold Glove-winning catcher before moving to second base and retired as Houston’s leader in games with 2,850, at-bats with 10,876, runs with 1,844 and hits with 3,060.

Biggio had the most doubles by any right-handed hitter in history with 668. He was a seven-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner and a five-time Silver Slugger. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015.

