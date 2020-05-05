Help #FEEDHOU | Astros 3B Alex Bregman wants to see your best chalk drawings

The Astros third baseman is stepping up to the plate for Houstonians in need.

HOUSTON — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has already done a ton for the city of Houston.

He helped bring home a World Series championship and has also raised nearly $2 million to help feel Houston families during the coronavirus pandemic, but he's not done yet.

The 26-year-old two-time All-Star and last year's MVP runner-up is teaming up with the Houston Food Bank yet again to get food in the hands of those who need it most.

In a video posted to Twitter, Bregman asks Houstonians to bust out the chalk and create their best #FEEDHOU drawing including the Houston Food Bank's green apple. He said to make sure to use the hashtag and post it to Instagram. He will select his favorite and has a special surprise for them!

