Astros' Hector Neris apologizes for what led to benches clearing in Houston-Seattle game Wednesday

Neris had struck out Julio Rodríguez to end the sixth inning of Houston's 8-3 win, then walked towards him shouting something.

HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Hector Neris is apologizing for what he did after striking out Seattle's Julio Rodríguez during Houston's 8-3 win on Wednesday.

After the strikeout, Neris walked toward Rodríguez who was heading to the dugout. Neris was shouting something and Rodríguez turned towards him. After that, the benches emptied.

On Thursday, Neris issued the apology, saying he and Rodríguez have been friends since 2020. He said what he did Wednesday was "to get his attention as part of the friendly ongoing banter that we have had over the years." Neris also denied using a homophobic slur.

Here's text of Neris' apology.

"First, I want to apologize to Julio, his family, and the Mariners organization. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Julio as a person and a player. He means so much to baseball and the communities in the United States and back home in the Dominican Republic. He is a great player and a better person and deserves to be recognized that way.

Secondly, Julio has been a friend dating back to 2020, when we spent the pandemic working out together. We have had a friendly competition when one beats the other on the field, something that is customary in the Dominican Republic and especially among friends. My intent in going towards Julio was to get his attention as part of the friendly ongoing banter that we have had over the years.

I recognize that last night I should not have gone towards him like I did. I did not mean to disrespect him, his family or the Mariners. I do understand how my actions could be interpreted that way.

Last, there were reports that I used a homophobic slur, which are simply incorrect. That did not happen and any suggestion to the contrary is wrong. My mother raised me to love and respect people for who they are and that is how I live my life."

@astros pitcher Hector Neris has issued an apology for the on-the-field incident last night with @Mariners Julio Rodriguez. Here’s his full statement: @KHOU pic.twitter.com/8zF6Gi6KRj — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) September 28, 2023

Rodriguez also reacted on Thursday, telling our sister station KING 5 in Seattle that Neris never should have come at him. Rodríguez also talked about his celebration at Minute Maid Park last season when he hit a home run off Neris, comparing it to what happened Wednesday.

Here's Julio Rodriguez on last night's confrontation with Hector Neris.



Julio thought Neris went overboard by walking toward him.



Julio also addressed the home run celebration in Houston and said the two situations aren't similar. pic.twitter.com/VTjwcd3GBT — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) September 28, 2023

Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suárez reacted to Neris' actions Wednesday right after the game.

“From the beginning I thought it was a joke because before today they have a really good relationship,” said Suárez, who was on deck at the time. “And then he started talking bad words in Spanish. He started doing something that is not good for people who speak Spanish.”

Suárez also questioned why Neris felt the need to go after Rodriguez, instead of just going back to the Astros dugout and celebrating the strikeout there.

“Don’t do that,” Suarez said. “That made me so mad. That’s why I said what I said to him and to them. I don’t take that, and you’ve got to respect people.”

This was the third benches-clearing incident between teams this year. Seattle’s José Caballero and Astros catcher Martín Maldonado squared off at home plate on May 7. The two appeared to be at odds after Caballero called time on the previous pitch. After a swing and miss, Caballero faced off with Maldonado and the two exchanged words as their teammates streamed onto the field.

Another occurred on Aug. 19 when Houston's Framber Valdez threw a pitch at the feet of Caballero, which hit him in the lower part of his left leg. Caballero hit the ground as he tried to get out of the way. Caballero got up, put his arms out and started walking and talking toward Valdez, who responded. This caused the benches to empty.