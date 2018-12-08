HOUSTON — Ryon Healy hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning, Mitch Haniger delivered an RBI double in the 10th and the Seattle Mariners beat Houston 4-3 Sunday to sweep a four-game series from the AL West-leading Astros.

It's the first time in franchise history that Seattle swept a four-game series from the Astros. The third-place Mariners pulled within four games of Houston.

Healy's solo drive off Hector Rondon made it 3-all. Pinch-hitter Dee Gordon singled against Roberto Osuna (1-1) with one out in the 10th, and the speedster easily scored on Haniger's double that skipped down the left field line.

Zach Duke (5-4) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win. Edwin Diaz allowed one hit in a scoreless 10th for his fourth straight game with a save and 46th overall, which leads the majors.

The Astros had managed just three singles and trailed 2-0 entering the eighth when James Pazos hit Kyle Tucker with a pitch. Pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel singled before Alex Bregman's single off Nick Vincent with one out cut the lead to 2-1.

Carlos Correa then hit an RBI single to tie it. It was his first hit since coming off the disabled list on Friday after missing six weeks with a sore back. A sacrifice fly by Evan Gattis scored Bregman to put Houston on top.

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel allowed seven hits and two runs - one earned - in seven innings.

The Mariners got a solid start from Erasmo Ramirez, who gave up just three hits in five scoreless innings in his first game since April 27.

Ramirez came off the disabled list before the game to make his third start of the season after sitting out more than three months with a shoulder injury. He took Felix Hernandez's spot in the rotation after the one-time ace was demoted to the bullpen on Thursday night after going 0-4 in his last five starts in a season where he's posted a career-high 5.73 ERA.

Healy got the Mariners on the board with an RBI single in the second.

Mike Zunino's solo homer made it 2-0 in the seventh.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: Manager A.J. Hinch said OF Jake Marisnick, who went on the disabled list with a groin injury on Saturday, is expected to be out several weeks. ... C Brian McCann, who has been out since June 30 with a knee injury which required surgery, could begin a rehabilitation assignment next week.

UP NEXT

Mariners: Seattle opens a three-game series at Oakland on Monday with LHP Marco Gonzales on the mound. Gonzales, who won five straight from June 29-July 29, looks to get back on track after losing his last two starts.

Astros: The Astros are off on Monday before Justin Verlander is scheduled to start in the opener of a two-game interleague series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. Verlander will try again to get his 200th win after he allowed six runs in two innings of his last start before being ejected for arguing about a balk in an 8-6 loss to the Mariners.

