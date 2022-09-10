Astros fans wait in long line for team caps

Fans are already gearing up for the start of the playoffs on Tuesday by stocking up on gear.

HOUSTON — Astros fans are already gearing up for the start of playoffs.

The first game of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners is on Tuesday, but on Sunday, fans stood in line to get their hands on specially designed Astros hats.

The caps were created by Hat Club, a company out of Arizona. They hosted a pop-up shop at Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

Some people camped at the park overnight to secure their spot in line.

The hats are usually released online, but this Astros drop was different.

"Usually, we'll drop these hats online as well, but for this one specifically, we're only doing them physically at this Houston pop-up at Discovery Green. And like I said, it's been a riveting success," Hat Club community engagement manager Benjamin Christensen said.