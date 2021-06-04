Greinke gets first complete game since 2017, Correa 2 HRs, Astros rout Blue Jays

The Astros won for the fifth time in six games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading the Houston Astros over the Toronto Blue Jays 13-1.

Maldonado drove in five runs and Aledmys Díaz also homered as Houston handed the Blue Jays their first loss in three games at their temporary home in Buffalo.

Greinke gave up six hits, walked one and struck out three, throwing 102 pitches. The win was the 214th of Greinke’s career, tying him with Mark Buehrle and Rick Reuschel for 91st on the all-time list.