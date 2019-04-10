HOUSTON — Forget watching the MLB playoffs on your cellphone while at work or quietly listening to the play-by-play of the baseball game at the office. Take a note from Linron Company. The family-owned Jersey Village business has mastered the work/life balance.

“You know, we’re huge Astros fans,” said owner Linda Krienky.

She and her husband, Ron, bleed Astros orange from head to toe. And for that, her employees are thankful.

“They don’t have to fake sick. We’re going to watch the games,” Krienky said. “You keep your employees happy, they’re going to stay with you forever.”

She and more and more studies are urging employers to embrace major sporting events. Entrepreneur.com writes the office that roots together, works better together. From boosting morale, to building relationships, happy employees lead to higher productivity.

“We can walk in and out of our office. See the score. See what’s going on,” said Ival Clark who’s been with Linron Company for two years.

Other Houstonians aren’t as lucky.

Researchers find more traditional employers think sports are a distraction, which leads some fans to come up with some pretty sneaky ways to keep tabs on the score.

“I can’t believe people are making their employees work when this first game’s on,” said Krienky of the ALDS.

