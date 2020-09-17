x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Astros

Kyle Gibson throws 4-hitter as Rangers edge Astros 1-0

Houston had no answer for Gibson on Wednesday night.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after getting Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun to pop out during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — Kyle Gibson threw a four-hitter and Joey Gallo hit a ground-rule RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Texas Rangers over the Houston Astros 1-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the first career shutout for the 32-year-old Gibson and third complete game — his previous one came in August 2016 with Minnesota against Atlanta.

Gibson walked three and struck out a season-high nine to earn his first win since Aug. 15. He was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA and eight homers allowed in his past five starts.

The victory snapped a seven-game road skid for the Rangers, who are 5-18 away from home this season.

    

Related Articles