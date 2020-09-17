Kyle Gibson throws 4-hitter as Rangers edge Astros 1-0

Houston had no answer for Gibson on Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — Kyle Gibson threw a four-hitter and Joey Gallo hit a ground-rule RBI double with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Texas Rangers over the Houston Astros 1-0 on Wednesday night.

It was the first career shutout for the 32-year-old Gibson and third complete game — his previous one came in August 2016 with Minnesota against Atlanta.

Gibson walked three and struck out a season-high nine to earn his first win since Aug. 15. He was 0-3 with an 8.10 ERA and eight homers allowed in his past five starts.