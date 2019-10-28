WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — We know he’s been dominant this season, but Gerrit Cole of the Houston Astros is moving up the list of pitchers with the most strikeouts in a single season in the ‘live ball’ era.

Cole entered Sunday's game with 364 strikeouts if you combine the regular season and postseason. That put him within striking distance tonight of a couple legends. Nolan Ryan had 367 strikeouts in 1974 and Randy Johnson had 375 in 1999.

The seasons Cole won’t reach -- Ryan again in 1973 with 383 strikeouts, Sandy Koufax with 411 Ks in 1965 and Randy Johnson with 419 in 2001.

Pretty good company, right?

Cole, who becomes a free agent once the season is over, is considered one of the Cy Young Award frontrunners, along with teammate Justin Verlander.

