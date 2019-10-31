HOUSTON — Now that the Astros are officially in the offseason, attention turns to the biggest free agent on the market – pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Cole is a Cy Young Award candidate and was dominant in the regular season (20-5 with a 2.50 ERA) and most of the postseason (4-1 with a 1.72 ERA). But he may not be staying with the Astros. There are other teams interested in Cole, including the team he cheered for as a kid, the New York Yankee.

After the Astros lost in Game 7 to the Nationals, we talked to Cole about the team and his time in Houston.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

“A lot of good friendships,” he told us. “I learned a lot about pitching form my teammates and coaches. I learned a lot more about the game from A.J. (Hinch). It was just a pleasure to play in the city of Houston.”

He also said that he made lifelong friends in the team’s clubhouse.

When asked about the chances of him coming back next year, Cole responded, “I don’t know.”

But would he like to?

“I’ve made that clear already,” he said.

Cole-watch is now officially underway.

RELATED: Nationals rally and stun Astros in Game 7 to win World Series

RELATED: Astros and Yankees have best odds to win 2020 World Series

RELATED: 'It's been an amazing ride' | Fans thanks Astros for another incredible season

RELATED: 'RIP Tonight is for you' | Alex Bregman's grandfather dies hours before Game 7