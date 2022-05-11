King George! George Strait meets with Astros players before Game 6

HOUSTON — Being back at Minute Maid Park for Game 6 of the World Series is more than just a home-field advantage. There are perks like having Texas legends on hand for the pre-game ceremonies.
Country music legend George Strait visited Minute Maid Park ahead of the potentially-series clinching Game 6 Saturday night between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. He gave the ‘Play Ball’ call before the start of the game.
Prior to the first pitch, Strait met with the crowd on the field including Astros Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio, who has been on hand for the team’s playoff run.
The country music legend also shared a moment with Astros manager Dusty Baker. The two chatted for a bit as the skipper signed an autograph for Strait’s family.
Strait and his family met with the players from both teams during batting practice and were able to get an autograph from Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.
Speaking of autographs. One lucky fan also got a chance to get a signature from the country music legend just before he went in and sat in the Astros dugout.