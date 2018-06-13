OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — After Houston fell into a quick one-run hole, Evan Gattis appreciated how the Astros came right back swinging.

Fences-clearing swings.

"It's like let 'em know we're here, you know?" he said.

Gattis hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs, Carlos Correa returned from a four-game absence and homered on the first pitch he saw, and the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-3 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight win.

Gattis has seven homers and 20 RBIs over his last 14 games.

"It's been good for the last month," he said. "It's easy to lose sight of that when you have a couple games where it's like 1 for 8 or 9 or something like that the last couple games in Texas. It's good to kind of sustain it a little bit."

Lance McCullers Jr. (8-3) struck out five over seven strong innings, allowing two runs and five hits while winning a second straight decision. He surrendered Stephen Piscotty's sacrifice fly in the second and then kept Oakland's powerful order in check.

Correa was back in the lineup at shortstop after missing a series sweep at Texas with soreness in his right side after leaving last Wednesday's game against the Mariners following an at-bat in the seventh inning.

Oakland scored on a wild pitch in the first before the Astros answered against Daniel Mengden (6-6). Correa homered leading off the second. Gattis hit his 11th homer three batters later, and then chased Mengden with a two-run double with two outs in the fifth.

"He's obviously seeing the ball and he's putting the barrel on it and coming up with huge hits, a lot of them doing damage," manager A.J. Hinch said.

