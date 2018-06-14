OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — With the two best games of his career coming on consecutive days, designated hitter Evan Gattis has quickly transformed into the Astros' hottest hitter — and their current good luck charm.

He's got a franchise record to prove it, too.

Gattis hit two home runs, including the first of back-to-back shots with Marwin Gonzalez during a seven-run second inning, and the streaking Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 13-5 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

One night after homering and setting a career high with five RBIs, Gattis drove in five again, becoming the first player in franchise history to drive in five in consecutive games.

"It was fun to watch our guys respond to his continued damage at-bats," Houston manager AJ Hinch said. "They're taking his helmet off and rubbing it all over themselves and they're trying to get as close to him as they can. They want whatever he's eating, whatever he's doing during the games."

Jake Marisnick also homered, Carlos Correa had a two-run triple and Yuli Gurriel had three hits and three RBIs to help Gerrit Cole (8-1) win his sixth straight decision.

Gattis had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, hit a three-run home run off A's starter Paul Blackburn (1-1) in the second then went deep again with a solo blast off Emilio Pagan in the seventh. Gattis also walked in the eighth.

"He's white hot," Cole said. "Just a great approach right now. He's obviously put the team on his back a little bit."

Gattis' 10 RBIs in two games also ties an Astros record, but the big slugger wouldn't say he's necessarily locked in at the plate.

"It never feels like it," Gattis said. "You're about to go hit a ball with a stick and you're going to get out 70 percent of the time. You have to enjoy the good stuff if you're going to get mad about the negatives in the game."

