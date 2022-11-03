Astros Game 5 starter Justin Verlander seeks first World Series win

The 39-year-old veteran is 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts, including the Game 1 extra-inning loss at Minute Maid Park.

PHILADELPHIA — Astros ace Justin Verlander has a very tough act to follow.

Not only will he again be seeking his first World Series win in Game 5 tonight, Verlander will take the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies after four Houston Astros teammates combined on the Fall Classic’s second no-hitter.

“He’s one of the best,” Phillies slugger Bryce Harper said after Houston’s 5-0 victory Wednesday tied the Series at two games apiece. “Just got to go out there and have the best at-bats we can and do what we can to get some runs up there.”

Verlander failed to hold a five-run lead in the opener, a 6-5, 10-inning loss for the Astros that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts. The 39-year-old ace, expected to win his third Cy Young Award in a few weeks, has the highest ERA of any pitcher to throw at least 30 innings in the Fall Classic.

"I’m not going to sit here and dwell too much and be like, 'Oh, I just got hit all over the yard,'" he said. “I think you try to keep a positive mindset and say, ‘Well, had a couple things gone my way, maybe things would have been very different.’ So hopefully things will go my way next time."

Before starter Cristian Javier and three Houston relievers combined to blank the Phillies on Wednesday night, the only no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.