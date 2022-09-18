x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Astros

Astros pitcher Framber Valdez sets MLB record with 25 consecutive quality starts in a single season

Before Sunday's game, Valdez had 15 wins and 5 losses in the 2022 season with a 2.57 ERA.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez tips his cap as he is recognized during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics after making a Major League Baseball record 25 consecutive quality starts Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON — Houston Astros left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez made Major League Baseball history on Sunday by recording his 25th consecutive quality start in a single season.

Team manager Dusty Baker pulled Valdez after the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics with the Astros leading, 8-2. Valdez had only given up two earned runs.

The previous MLB record of 24 straight quality starts was set by right-handed Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom in 2018.

Before Sunday's game, Valdez had 15 wins and 5 losses in 2022 with a 2.57 ERA. As a team, the Astros had already clinched a postseason spot with a 95-51 record, making them the top team in the American League.

The MLB defines a quality start as when a pitcher plays at least six innings and allows three earned runs or fewer.

"A starting pitcher has two jobs: to prevent runs and get outs," the MLB says on its website.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Justin Verlander injury update: Astros GM James Click discusses rotation

Before You Leave, Check This Out