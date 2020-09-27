Five-run seventh inning powers Rangers past Astros 6-1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jeff Mathis hit a three-run home run and Leody Taveras followed with a solo blast in a five-run seventh inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-1.
It was only Mathis’ third homer of the season.
The Astros rested almost one-third of their regular position players one day after clinching a berth in the postseason, their fifth in the past six seasons. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. was pulled after four scoreless innings in which he allowed only two singles and one walk while striking out a season-high nine batters.
Jack Mayfield’s sacrifice fly in the seventh accounted for the lone Houston run.