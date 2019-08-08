HOUSTON — It's always tough to see a baseball fan injured by a foul ball. But when it happened to a 2-year-old girl at Minute Maid Park, there were tears from fans and players, including the Cubs batter who hit the ball.

The 106 mph foul ball fractured the little girl's skull.

The Astros announced Thursday they will join other Major League teams and extend the protective netting down the left and right field lines, just short of the foul poles. It will be 32 feet high.

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr., right, is comforted by Jason Heyward after hitting a foul ball into the stands during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

"I called the family immediately. They're very gratified and they believe it to be the right decision," said Attorney Richard Mithoff.

Mithoff said the child is still on seizure medication and is dealing with other medical issues.

"She has a stumbling issue they're monitoring pretty closely," Mithoff explained.

He said she's scheduled for another MRI next week.

