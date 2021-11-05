Astros and manager Dusty Baker reach one-year deal

The team announced a one-year deal with Baker, who will be managing in his 25th season.

HOUSTON — Dusty Baker led the Astros to win two games of a World Series championship this season. Next year, he gets another shot at it.

The Astros and Baker reached a one-year deal for Baker to return in 2022, the team announced on Friday.

Baker originally joined the Astros on a two-year deal in January of 2020. He replaced A.J. Hinch, who – along with GM Jeff Lunhow -- was fired in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal.

In 2020, he led the team to the American League Championship Series. Then this year, to the World Series.

Baker’s 17-12 postseason record over the past two seasons is the best all-time by any Astros manager, according to the team. He’s managed in the big leagues for 24 seasons, leading teams to 1,987 wins. That’s 12th all-time.

He’s the first manager in MLB history to win division titles with five different teams. And he’s the ninth manager in history to lead both a National League team and an American League team to the World Series.

Baker is still looking for his first World Series title.