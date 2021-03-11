'Unfinished business' | Dusty Baker isn't under contract, but he's looking forward to next season with Astros

Baker, 72, says he wants to return next season and lead the team back to a World Series championship.

HOUSTON — Dusty Baker isn't under contract with the Houston Astros for next season but he's making it known that he wants to return.

Nineteen years after falling one win short with the San Francisco Giants, Baker’s quest for his first World Series title as manager ended two victories shy with his Astros falling 7-0 to complete a six-game loss to the Atlanta Braves, the team that launched his career back in that Summer of Love.

Now 72 and at end of his 24th season as a big league skipper following 19 as an outfielder and four as a coach, he spent much of this one trudging back and forth from the dugout to the pitcher’s mound, shoulders slightly hunched.

"Still have some unfinished business," Baker said after the Game 6 loss on Tuesday. "I mean I love these guys over here. I love the town of Houston. The fans are behind us. These guys gave it their all."

Baker said the team has what it takes to win it all and he wants to prove that next season.

The loss also led to questions about another star's future with the Astros.

After losing Gerrit Cole and George Springer in free agency the last two years, Houston now faces the distinct possibility that Carlos Correa will soon be gone, too.