Astros manager Dusty Baker named Baseball America 2021 Manager of the Year

Baker is the third Astros skipper to earn the award.

HOUSTON — On Tuesday, Dusty Baker was named Baseball America's 2021 Manager of the Year.

He's the third Astros manager to win the award. Larry Dierker won it in 1998 and A.J. Hinch won it in 2017.

It's the second time Baker has won the award. He also won it while coaching the San Francisco Giants in 2000.

In 2021, Baker led the Astros to the World Series, where they lost to the Atlanta Braves. Houston won the American League West and then beat the White Sox in the ALDS and Red Sox in the ALCS. Baker has a 17-12 postseason record with Houston over the last two seasons, giving him more managerial wins than any other AL club. Also, his .586 winning percentage is the best in Astros history.

In 2021, Baker became the first manager in baseball history to win division titles with five different clubs.

Baker will return to Houston for the 2022 season after agreeing to a deal this offseason.