HOUSTON - Twitter users on Wednesday night noticed something missing from Astros outfielder Josh Reddick's shirt during the team's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Some were quick to assume Reddick ripped off a Nike swoosh from his shirt collar in protest of the company's recent controversial ad campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The team responded Wednesday night noting Reddick has worn the ripped shirt as far back as July, long before Nike released the ad. Reddick also wears New Balance gear.

