Díaz, Brantley 3 RBIs each, Astros beat Lynn, Rangers 8-4

HOUSTON — Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros to an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers.

Greinke struck out a season-high nine in six innings and improved to 3-0.

The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors with the most career starts among active pitchers with 455, passing teammate Justin Verlander’s 454.