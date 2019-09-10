HOUSTON — Tuesday night's ALDS Game 4 in Tampa Bay was a game every Astros fan wants to forget.

The beatdown forced a make-or-break Game 5 in Houston.

Now die-hard fans are bringing out all the lucky charms they can.

"My husband woke me up and said, 'You better fire up the oven,'" said Janet Flood.

Flood is a baker and avid Astros fan. She's the woman behind Yellow Bird Cakery and custom made Astros "lucky cakes." She's been whipping them up for players since 2017.

"When I offered cakes to Altuve, he hit home runs," Flood said. "Not every time,- but a lot of the time. Everybody is superstitious about baseball."

Her custom cakes were even with the Astros during that historic World Series run in 2017.

"I sent two to Los Angeles with two of the players, and then we won it," Flood said. "You never know. It's superstitious."

She gifted the players lucky cakes before this postseason, too. It got the Astros up to a 2-0 lead in the series.

"It's the same recipe," Flood said.

Now with the series tied up, and a do-or-die night ahead at Minute Maid Park, it was time to whip up the batter again.

"I contacted some of the wives today," Flood said. "I said I know it's a little strange, I don't want to be the weird baker, but they're like no, no, for sure, bring it on."

Several of the lucky cakes will be delivered to players Wednesday night with plenty of time to soak up all the luck.

"I don't want to any credit," Flood said. "But I will say if they keep winning, I'll keep baking."

Fingers are crossed for a win Thursday. She wants to bake it back to help the Astros take it back.

"I support them whatever happens," Flood said. "They're an amazing team. We're looking forward to tomorrow."

