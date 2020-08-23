Cronenworth hits Padres' 5th slam in 6 games, Astros fall to San Diego 13-2

Earlier in the week, the Padres became the first club to hit a grand slam in four straight games.

SAN DIEGO — Trent Grisham hit three home runs and rookie Jake Cronenworth launched a grand slam in a wild nine-run second inning, making the San Diego Padres the first team in major league history to hit five slams in six games as they cruised to a 13-2 rout of the Houston Astros.

