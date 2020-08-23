x
Cronenworth hits Padres' 5th slam in 6 games, Astros fall to San Diego 13-2

Earlier in the week, the Padres became the first club to hit a grand slam in four straight games.
Houston Astros starting pitcher Brandon Bielak, right, walks back to the mound after allowing a solo home run to San Diego Padres' Wil Myers during the second inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

SAN DIEGO — Trent Grisham hit three home runs and rookie Jake Cronenworth launched a grand slam in a wild nine-run second inning, making the San Diego Padres the first team in major league history to hit five slams in six games as they cruised to a 13-2 rout of the Houston Astros.

Grisham had his first three-homer game and drove in a career-high six runs. Zach Davies, who came over from Milwaukee with Grisham in an offseason deal, pitched eight brilliant innings to help the Padres win their sixth straight game.

