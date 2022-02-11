'Just came out holding onto God': Cristian Javier said his parents predicted no-hitter

“My mom has got an opportunity to see me pitch in the past. My dad arrived yesterday to the United States and today was the first time he saw me pitch.”

PHILADELPHIA — Game 4 of the World Series was extra special for Astros pitcher Cristian Javier even before he took the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old from the Dominican Republic said his parents were in the crowd and it was his dad's first time ever to see him pitch.

“My mom has got an opportunity to see me pitch in the past. My dad arrived yesterday to the United States and today was the first time he saw me pitch.”

The proud parents even predicted he would throw a no-hitter, Javier said after the game.

"I just tried to give my best and give my family the best that I could," he said.

Mission accomplished. The righty pitched six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts . on the way to a 5-0 win. The bullpen finished the job by shutting down the Phillies' bats in the last three innings. It was only the second no-hitter in World Series history and the first since 1956.

“I just came out holding onto God, trying to be positive, trying to attack the strike zone," he said via translator. "Thanks to God I was able to accomplish that.”

According to MLB.com, the Astros signed Javier for $10,000 when he turned 18 as a non-drafted free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, in 2015. The Dominican pitcher had played as an outfielder up until he turned 16.

It wasn't until 2020 that Javier made his MLB debut at age 23 when the Astros recalled him from the Round Rock Express. He made 10 starts and two relief appearances that year.

He started this season in the Astros bullpen before earning a spot as a starter.

The Phillies aren't the only team to run into trouble with Javier. In his last start, he shut out the Yankees on one hit in 5 1/3 innings in the Bronx during the AL Championship Series.

He may get another chance to shine on the world stage if it goes to Game 7. Astros manager Dusty Baker said he could probably throw 2-3 innings Sunday at Minute Maid.