Cristian Javier continues mastery of New York in Yankee Stadium

In his last 12 1/3 innings against the Yankees in New York, Cristian Javier has only given up one hit.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Cristian Javier continued his mastery of the New York Yankees in their home stadium Saturday, pitching 5 1/3 innings, only giving up one hit.

Javier's only blemish was a double to New York's Giancarlo Stanton, but kept the Yankees off the board in 5 1/3 innings, before being lifted for Hector Neris, who got the final two outs of the sixth inning to keep the Yankees scoreless.

When Javier was replaced, Houston was up 5-0. The Astros scored on a Chas McCormick two-run home run, a Trey Mancini sacrifice fly and a two-run single off the bat of Christian Vázquez.

Going back to his last start at Yankees Stadium, Javier has pitched 12 1/3 innings, giving up only the one hit on Saturday.

The last time Javier pitched in Yankee Stadium, hit threw seven innings without giving up a hit as the Astros pitched their second combined no-hitter against the pinstripes. In that game on June 25, Javier, who started the year in the bullpen, struck out 13 New York batters. Héctor Neris and Ryan Pressly pitched the eighth and ninth inning that day to complete the no-no.

That June 25 no-hitter against the Yankees was the first time New York had been no-hit since the Astros did it to them in 2003...also a combined no-hitter and also a game that the Astros were the visitors.

Javier started against New York in July, going five innings, giving up one earned run.

Javier will be opposed by former Astros star pitcher Gerrit Cole for New York.

Javier got the start for Game 3 after Lance McCullers had a champagne bottle incident during the team's celebration after winning Game 3 of the ALDS against Seattle. That pushed McCullers' start back a day, as he'll get the nod in Game 4, also in Yankees Stadium.