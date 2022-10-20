Buyer beware: Don't get ripped off by buying counterfeit Astros gear

The fakes are cheaper than the real deal but the feds say they're probably also substandard quality.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are the hottest ticket in town as they make another run for the World Series, and everyone wants to rock the latest orange and blue gear on game days.

Let's face it though, authentic Astros jerseys, tees and caps can be pricey so you might be tempted to buy cheaper versions from the guy on the street corner. Their gear may look similar, but federal and local law enforcement agencies are warning buyers to beware because you often get what you pay for.

"Counterfeiters routinely prey on the public during postseason professional sporting events like the ALCS to illegally sell counterfeit apparel, merchandise and tickets because of the extraordinary demand in the local community,” Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson warned. “To protect baseball fans from unknowingly spending their hard-earned money on substandard merchandise or fraudulent tickets, HSI and HPD have joined together to aggressively target anyone who attempts to take advantage of the public by selling counterfeit items.”

The counterfeiters come crawling out of the woodwork during major sporting events also that's why they launched Operation Team Player, a year-round effort to crack down on the illegal importation of counterfeit sports apparel and entertainment merchandise.

Between February 2021 and February 2022, they seized more than 267,511 counterfeit sports-related items worth an estimated $97.8 million during Operation Team Player.

Tips to avoid counterfeit merchandise

HSI and HPD offer the following tips for fans who want to avoid fake stuff.

Shop only at authorized retail locations, rather than street vendors, flea markets, or other questionable sources.

Purchase tickets from a reputable dealer such as the website for the Houston Astros or Major League Baseball. If you purchase tickets on the secondary market stick with reputable companies and double-check the website’s guarantee.

Avoid purchasing items where the price seems too good to be true.

Check for poor stitching, ripped tags, irregular markings, or misspellings on apparel.

