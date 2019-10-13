HOUSTON — Houstonians are showing off their Astros gear now that the team has advanced to the ALCS, and few fans are as cute as those at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s NICU.

Hospital staff gave out 100 Astros T-shirts to the parents and children in the NICU, including twin newborn girls. The babies sported the T-shirts just hours before the Astros took the field for Game 1 Saturday against the New York Yankees.

Hospital staff and patients said they were wishing the Astros best of luck on Saturday!

Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital

