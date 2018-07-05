HOUSTON – Houston Astros pitch Lance McCullers Jr. may look a little different the next time you see him.

With the help of Houston stylist Eric Vaughn, McCullers had some silver added to his hairdo.

Check out his makeover here.

Had the pleasure of giving @lancemccullers43 a silver hair transformation. ❄️❄️❄️❄️ What do y’all think of this @astrosbaseball players new look?! Lightening hair doesn’t have to = damaged hair when using #WELLAPLEX! Its Opti pH System reconstructs hair bonds and provides optimal color lifting to create strong, beautiful, reflective hair #WellaHair #OwnYourStrength #YesToWELLAPLEX @wellahairusa #behindthechair #thebtcteam #houstonastros #lancemccullers #americansalon #modernsalon #beautylaunchpad

A post shared by Hair. Colorist. Extensions (@realericvaughn) on

