Why is Chas McCormick so easy to root for? It's 'his authenticity,' one former coach says

HOUSTON — Chas McCormick was one of the many heroes of the postseason for the Houston Astros, making an unbelievable catch Thursday night to help win Game 5 of the World Series.

So, what was the incredible run like for the Astros' center fielder? For the past week, KHOU 11 Sports' Jason Bristol has been following some of the people who know Chas best to find out.

Throughout the World Series, during each at-bat, a slice of Pennsylvania is pulling for McCormick. An overwhelming number of Phillies fans only see him wearing Astros colors, not knowing he grew up rooting for the Phillies in West Chester, just 40 minutes from Philadelphia.

"This couldn't be more of a dream come true," McCormick said.

As a minor leaguer, he worked at his family's contracting business during the off-season.

"I was actually his boss," said Sean McCormick, Chas' older brother. "So I would get to tell him to do whatever I wanted him to do."

His college head coach also got the chance to watch his former player play in the World Series.

"Last year at this time, I said, 'Five years ago would you have ever dreamed that you were the starting center fielder for the Astros in the World Series?'" said Millersville University Head Coach Jon Shehan. "He looked at me and said, 'No way.'"

So, what is it about McCormick that makes him a fan favorite?