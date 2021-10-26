x
Braves pitcher Charlie Morton leaves Game 1 with broken leg, to miss rest of World Series

Charlie Morton started the game but was forced to leave in the third inning.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton rubs his leg before leaving the game during the third inning of Game 1 in baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON — Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton is done for the World Series after leaving with a broken right calf bone in the third inning of the opener.

 With the Braves leading 5-0, Morton came up hobbling on the mound after striking out Jose Altuve on a 2-2 curveball to begin the bottom of the third. The right-hander grabbed at his leg and was replaced by lefty reliever A.J. Minter, who was given as much time as he needed to warm up.

Morton was hit on the leg by Yuli Gurriel’s grounder leading off the second inning but remained in the game. Morton completed the inning and started the third, but by then the leg began to swell.

