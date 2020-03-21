HOUSTON — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has a message for millennials during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Astros star posted a video of him and his wife, Daniella, and their pets at staying home on Instagram.

“I know you guys miss baseball. I miss baseball a lot also,” Correa said. “I just wanted to take this time to address something you have probably heard a 1,000 times already.”

Correa went on to encourage practice preventing to the spread of COVID-19.

“Wash your hands, do not touch your face, practice social distancing,” Correa said.

However, the shortstop called out millennials who are not doing their part during the outbreak to prevent the spread.

“I hear a lot of millennials out there saying they don’t care, that they are not going to let this affect them, they’re not going to die from this,” Correa said. “I think now is the time to stop only caring about ourselves and start caring about other people.”

The Astros star reiterated that it should be everyone’s goal to stop the spread.

“If we fight together toward the common goal, we’ll get through this and be able to flatten the curve.”

