HOUSTON — Astros fans are throwing shade at whomever gave shortstop Carlos Correa a rough massage.

Correa says he was left with a broken rib following the rub down at his home and has been benched until he gets better. The Astros say he could be off the field for weeks.

“There’s not much we can do about it now," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He’s going on the IL [injured list]. “We’ll have to adjust as a team and play well in his absence.”

The Astros are not giving many specific details on what may have happened.

Correa released a statement Wednesday afternoon, which reads in part:

“I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating.”

Massage therapists who spoke with KHOU 11 say getting a broken rib from a massage is uncommon, but it is not unheard of.

“I shouldn’t say a fairly common injury but that does happen with athletes for sure,” said longtime licensed massage therapist and sports masseuse Dolly Wallace. “A lot of times our clients will request deep pressure, and especially with athletes, because they’re so used to working through pain and playing in pain. And sometimes they think ‘no pain no gain’ it’s up to us to educate them that that’s not always true."

Wallace says the rib fracture could have happened a couple of ways.

She says too much pressure may have been applied, or a normal amount of pressure was applied to an area that was already weakened or had been injured previously.

Wallace says it is important for anyone receiving a massage to tell the therapist about prior injuries and anytime the client experiences pain.

The American Massage Therapy Association advises clients go to their website to find out what they can expect from a massage: and how to locate a qualified therapist.

