Here's where you can get American League championship gear

As soon as the final out was recorded, the sales started.

Right after the Astros completed their four-game sweep of the Yankees to advance to the World Series, fans were able to buy their American League champion gear.

According to Academy, all 32 locations in the Houston area were opening back up right after the clinching win to sell official Houston Astros American League Championship apparel. Merchandise was also available online at academy.com.

When KHOU 11's Shern Min-Chow checked one academy location after the clinching win, she noticed a line around the building.

Astros American League championship merchandise is also be available at the Astros team store in the Union Station building at Minute Maid Park. The team says Astros gear will be available to buy there for 24 hours after the final out of the American League Championship Series was recorded. It's also available online here.