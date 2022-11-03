Fit for Houston | Astros, Bun B announce the release of hat collaboration for 713 Day

The collection will be sold exclusively at the Astros Team Store beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are four hats in the collection, the 7-1-3 Hat, the 2-8-1 Hat, the Concept Moon Man Hat and the Trill OG Hat, that combine the Astros logo and other iconic Astros visuals like the Astrodome with Bun B representations from his signature logo, discography and unique items used in the hats like leather and metal.

The collection varies in price points from $713 and $281 to $60. All the hats are New Era 9Fifty snapbacks or 59Fifty fitted hats.

“We are very excited to once again partner with Bun B for the third time on this exclusive 713 collection,” Tom Jennings, Astros vice president of retail and merchandising, said. “The detail on these hats are incredible and encompass everything we celebrate about Houston on 713 Day. From the collector’s edition 7-1-3 Hat which comes in an incredible box with video screen, to the 2-8-1 hat representing another one of our area codes, to the Concept Moon Man Cap to the Trill OG Cap, there are options for all fans.”

The exclusive collection will launch at the Astros Team Store at Union Station at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

Bun B will be on hand for the special release event and in-person in the Team Store is the only way the hats can be purchased.

The store will begin selling the limited-edition hats at 2 p.m. and will be open on Wednesday until 7:13 p.m., in honor of 713 Day. They will resume normal non-gameday hours on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please note, the Team Store is open on Wednesday at 9 a.m., but won’t start selling the hat collaboration until 2 p.m.

A special Bun B bobblehead will also be for sale starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday as part of the collaboration.

Astros Bun B Hat Collection

Below are more details on the four hats in the collection -

7-1-3 Hat – This limited edition, 9Fifty snapback features a crown and bill made from premium leather. The prominent metal “Trill OG” badge coordinates with the metal star eyelet and buckle closure to add elevated materials to the cap. The Astros logo is burned out on the right side of the cap. The embroidered under visor of the cap details Bun B’s discography. The liner of the crown is made of silk, screened with Bun’s logo. The cap comes packaged in an orange, custom designed, Houston slab inspired collectors’ box. The price of this hat is $713.

2-8-1 Hat – This 9Fifty Snapback features Astros Cooperstown logos around the crown, with the current beveled star logo proudly centered between the front panels. The under visor is stamped with the “Trill OG” logo, and leads to a satin crown liner that shows the Astrodome roof from the perspective of standing on the field and looking up. This hat retails for $281.Trill OG Cap – Available in both 59Fifty and 9Fifty, this alternate cap inspired look features “Trill OG” flanking the Astros beveled star on the front panels, with classic grey under visor and MLB batterman embroidered on the back of the cap. It retails for $60.

Concept Moon Man Cap - Available in both 59Fifty and 9Fifty, the tri-color cap has white front panels, navy back panels, an orange bill and button, with vintage green under visor. The front logo is based on the concept cap “A”. Offset between navy and white panels is the Trill OG moon man, while the right side of the cap showcases an H-Town, Texas license plate. Bun B’s logo replaces the classic MLB batterman on the back of the cap and retails for $60.

