HOUSTON — Bun B and the Houston Astros are teaming up to bring fans some new looks with a trio of caps Thursday.

The new designs will be released at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Astros Team Store located at Minute Maid Park. Bun B himself will meet with fans from 1 to p.m.

“713” white/orange and navy/gold bill hats will be available. There is also a special suede cap that will be available but only 150 were made.

Get them while supplies last!

