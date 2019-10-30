HOUSTON — It’s come to this – a seventh and deciding game in the World Series between the Astros and Nationals.

The Astros are calling on a couple Astros Hall of Famers to home crowd ready. Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio will simultaneously throw out the ceremonial first pitch. And Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be there to make the ‘Play Ball’ call.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is pressured by Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) as he looks to make a pass for a touchdown to tight end Darren Fells during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

AP

For the second straight night, the national anthem will have a little country flavor to it as Texas Country Music artist Cody Johnson performs.

Before the game is the street party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Crawford Street. The Emotions will perform, plus there will be face painters, caricatures, food truck, bar games and more.

Get there early as there will be several road and lane closures around Minute Maid Park, including Crawford Street and parts of Texas Avenue.

As for the game, first pitch will be at 7:08 p.m. The Astros will send out Zack Greinke against the Nationals’ Max Scherzer.

On Tuesday night, Washington beat Houston, 7-2, to force the deciding Game 7. The Nationals’ Anthony Rendon, who is from Houston, provided the offense with 5 RBIs.