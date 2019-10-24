HOUSTON — One baseball-playing dog brought smiles to local Astros fans at a local children’s hospital hours before Game 2 of the World Series.

Miles from Minute Maid Park, inside Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, there’s already a game of baseball underway between two of Astros fans around from two completely different walks of life.

“I didn’t know dogs could do that,” said six-year-old Jackson, who hit a ball off a tee inside one of the hospital’s open spaces before it was retrieved and brought back by a dog wearing an Astros T-shirt.

Since February, Dexter, a golden retriever and Labrador mix, has served as the hospital’s facility dog. His job: make the stay a little bit easier for resilient patients like Jackson, an Astros super-fan decked out head to toe in team gear on Wednesday.

“We lost against the Washington, but we beat the Yankees,” said Jackson, before being asked by his dad who would be pitching during Game 2. “Verlander.”

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: With Verlander on the mound, Astros look to rally in Game 2 vs. Nationals

RELATED: Astros walk-up songs: Here's the playlist the players use to pump them up

Upstairs near the Astros wing of the hospital, Dexter visited 7-year-old Kara, another Astros fan.

“They’re the American League champs,” said Kara, when asked what she likes about the team, before naming the players. “George Springer, Altuve, Brantley, Bregman, Yuli, Alvarez.”

Kara said she likes Dexter “because he’s soft”.

“This is the best golden retriever and lab I ever met,” said 9-year-old Austyn, another patient sporting Astros gear who got a visit from the facility dog Wednesday.

Dexter, who just turned three years old the previous Friday, is like family to the staff, including Christy Lange, the hospital’s facility dog program coordinator. She takes Dexter to visit patients Monday through Friday.

“They go from sitting in their beds to just pure excitement, joy,” said Lange. “I’ve had kids burst into tears. He’s an instant breaker-down of the walls.”

Lange says she taught Dexter baseball tricks by adapting commands he learned in service dog training, like pushing open doors.

“He left there knowing 40 different commands, so it’s been really fun bringing his training here and then adapting that to what the kids find fun and exciting to help them come alongside and meet those different goals that they have,” said Lange.

It’s all to help create a special bond and inspiration during a tough time, just like the team these patients love.

“Go Astros!” said Kara.

“Go Astros!” said Austin.

“Hit a home run for me!” said Jackson, a message to his favorite player, Jose Altuve.

MORE ASTROS COVERAGE: