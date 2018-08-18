HOUSTON - A young Astros fan is on the mend after getting hit in the jaw by a line drive while watching the team’s batting practice.

Graham Mcanelly’s jaw was broken, and ironically, that ball was hit by his favorite player.

Graham, 7, from Buda, made the trip to Houston with family a few weeks ago for his first Astros game.

The family says they got to Minute Maid Park early for batting practice when a line drive from Alex Bregman hit Graham in the face before he could put up a glove.

“I was kind of looking the other way, and I looked, and it was coming at me,” Graham said. “And I kind of froze for a moment, and then it hit me.”

After EMTs gave him some ice, Graham actually stayed to watch the game. He says Bregman is still his favorite player. He kept the ball and hopes Bregman will sign it for him someday.

