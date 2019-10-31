HOUSTON — Two of Houston’s all-time favorite people got World Series Game 7 started tonight.

Hall of Famers and Astros legends Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell through out the ceremonial first pitches before the deciding game in the 2017 World Series between Houston and Washington.

The series is tied at three games apiece, with visiting teams winning each game.

Biggio and Bagwell both spent their entire careers with the Astros. Biggio played from 1988 until 2007. Bagwell played from 1991 until 2005. Bagwell is the Astros leader in home runs with 449. Biggio is the all-time leader in hits at 3060.

Biggio and Bagwell weren’t the only Texas legends in the pregame. Texan Matthew McConaughey announced ‘Play ball’ before the game, replacing Deshaun Watson, who was traveling with the Texans to London.