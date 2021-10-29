Atlanta weather: Mother Nature may have say in World Series Game 3

According to the MLB, games in the playoffs can't be shortened by rain.

ATLANTA — The tarp is on the field at Truist Park as an all-day rain continues to fall in the Atlanta area before Game 3 of the World Series.

Batting practice was canceled on the field for the Braves and Astros. Several players for both clubs loosened on the outfield grass in the corners.

Editor's note: Video above is from our sister station, WXIA, in Atlanta

The weather didn't deter Braves coach Ron Washington from his daily drills with first baseman Freddie Freeman. With a staffer holding an umbrella, Washington hit one-hoppers to Freeman from close range.

The forecast called for the rain to stop by early evening, with temperatures in the low 50s. There hasn't been a rainout at the World Series since 2011, when Game 6 in St. Louis between the Cardinals and Texas was delayed by a day.

By Major League Baseball rule, no postseason game can be shortened by rain and considered completed. Any game stopped by weather becomes a suspension that must be finished.

That rule was put in place in 2008, after Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia was suspended in the sixth inning with the Phillies and Tampa Bay tied at 2. Two days later, play resumed and the Phillies clinched the championship.

But just wondering, what if the Astros and Braves played, say, seven innings Friday night? Would they finish Saturday and then start Game 4 an hour later?

World Series Game 3 preview

The Braves were 42-38 on their home turf in 2021. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .317 this postseason, Eddie Rosario leads them with an OBP of .471, including six extra base hits and 11 RBIs.

The Astros were 44-37 on the road in 2021. Houston has a team batting average of .276 this postseason, Yordan Alvarez has led them with an average of .410, including eight extra base hits and nine RBIs.

The Astros won the last meeting 7-2. Jose Urquidy earned his first victory this postseason and Jose Altuve went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Houston. Max Fried took his second loss of the postseason for Atlanta.

Top performers

Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 38 home runs and has 113 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 70 extra base hits and is batting .295.

During the playoffs

Braves: .252 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: .276 batting average, 4.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Injuries

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Charlie Morton: (fibula), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).