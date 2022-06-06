Signed. Sealed. Delivered.: Astros, Yordan Álvarez agree to six-year, $115M deal

The outfielder entered Monday's series opener against Seattle with a .295 average, 16 homers and 34 RBIs, all team highs.

HOUSTON — Outfielder Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros finalized a $115 million, six-year contract covering 2023-28, General Manager James Click announced Monday.

Álvarez and several teammates were on hand for the news conference.

The 24-year-old slugger entered Monday's series opener against Seattle with a .295 average, 16 homers and 34 RBIs, all team highs.

Álvarez was just named AL Player of the Week after hitting .565 with four home runs and eight RBI. He also led the Majors in slugging pct. (1.217) and OPS (1.847).

Álvarez contract details

Álvarez has a one-year deal for 2022 calling for $764,600 while in the major leagues and $304,500 should he be assigned to the minors.

The new deal calls for a $5 million signing bonus payable within 30 days of the contract's approval by Major League Baseball.

Álvarez will receive salaries of $7 million next year, $10 million in 2024 and $15 million in 2025, covering his three years of arbitration eligibility.

Álvarez receives $26 million annually from 2026 to 2028 when he would have been eligible for free agency.

His salary can escalate from 2024 to 2027 based on his finish in MVP voting: $1.5 million for first, $750,000 for second and $750,000 for third. The increase would apply to all subsequent seasons.

For 2027 and 2028, Álvarez gets a limited no-trade provision allowing him to list 10 teams he cannot be dealt to without his consent.

Álvarez's numbers

In his first full season in the big leagues last year, Álvarez hit .277 with 33 homers and 104 RBIs.

He was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2021 AL Championship Series, hitting .522 with a homer and six RBIs against the Red Sox.

Álvarez was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2019, hitting .313 with 27 homers and 78 RBIs in 87 games to set a Major League record for OPS (1.067) as a rookie.

The 24-year-old designated hitter debuted with the Astros in 2019 with 329 plate appearances and 205 total bases in his first season with the team.

