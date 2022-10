With one more win in the series, the Astros will punch their ticket to their fourth World Series since 2017.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Game 4 of the American League Championship Series was delayed due to weather.

The Astros are looking to close out the Yankees on Sunday. Already up 3-0 in the series, Houston will advance to the World Series for the fourth time since 2017.

MLB announced that there was a possibility that Game 4 could be postponed and played on Monday. It was supposed to start at 6:07 p.m. Sunday.

MLB later announced that it was targeting a 7:30 p.m. start for Game 4.