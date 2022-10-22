Astros shut out Yankees, 5-0, to take commanding 3-0 ALCS lead

Cristian Javier continued his dominance of New York at Yankees Stadium and the Astros are now one win away from a return trip to the World Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees 5-0 Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.

Some Yankees fans, already angry after two losses in Houston, booed star slugger Aaron Judge after a pair of strikeouts and jeered manager Aaron Boone during pregame introductions.

The 106-win Astros, trying for their second straight AL pennant, improved to 6-0 this postseason. On the verge of reaching the World Series for the fourth time in six years, manager Dusty Baker's team aims to close out the series on Sunday night when Lance McCullers Jr. starts against Nestor Cortes.

Only once in major league history has a team overcome a 3-0 postseason series deficit, Boston against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS.

Christian Vázquez added a two-run single and Trey Mancini a sacrifice fly as the Astros chased Cole in the sixth inning and opened a five-run lead.

Javier pitched seven innings during the Astros’ combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium on June 25 and was nearly as sharp this time. He didn’t allow a ball out of the infield until Giancarlo Stanton’s one-out double in the fourth — the only hit Javier allowed.

Making his first start since Oct. 1, the 25-year-old right-hander pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking three.

Only one team in MLB history has won a best-of-seven series after being down 3 games-to-none.



Teams up 3-0 are 38-1 (.974 pct.) — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 23, 2022

Héctor Neris, Ryan Stanek, Hunter Brown, Rafael Montero and Bryan Abreu finished with scoreless relief. The Yankees got a pair of two-out hits in the ninth.

New York, which last reached the World Series in 2009, is on the precipice of elimination against Houston for the fourth time in eight seasons. After sprinting to a 61-23 record in early July, the Yankees spiraled to a 38-40 mark the rest of the way and have sputtered in the playoffs.

Judge, who set an AL record with 62 home runs during the regular season, went 0 for 4 and dropped to .156 with 14 strikeouts and three RBIs in the postseason, including 1 for 12 against the Astros.

The Yankees are hitting .128 in the ALCS with 41 strikeouts and have lost eight of 10 to Houston this year, throwing just 13 pitches with a lead.

Gold Glove center fielder Harrison Bader made a costly error in the second inning and was caught stealing second by Vázquez after a leadoff walk in the fifth.

As Bader was about to catch Vázquez’s two-out fly to right-center in the second, Judge cut in front of Bader and the ball popped out of the center fielder’s green glove. Vázquez, thinking he was out, had already started cutting across the infield grass toward Houston’s dugout on the third-base side, then retreated to first.

McCormick, the No. 9 hitter, hit a fastball 335 feet to the opposite field, and the ball hit the right-field short porch and bounced into the seats for his second home run of the series. The drive would not have been a homer at any other major league ballpark, according to Statcast.

Astros teammates celebrated in the dugout with the Chas chomp — exaggerated clapping with arms spread wide. The gesture appears to have been initiated by Astros fan Scott Agruso, who attends games at Minute Maid Park wearing an alligator suit.

Cole, baseball's highest paid pitcher with a $324 million, nine-year deal, allowed a home run for the 11th consecutive start. He walked off the mound stone faced when Boone removed him in the sixth.

Alex Bregman doubled leading off, Kyle Tucker walked and Yuli Gurriel blooped a single down the right-field line.

Lou Trivino relieved and Trey Mancini, in his first start of the series, made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly that advanced all three runners. Vázquez lined the next pitch into left, Trivino’s second straight slider, driving in two more runs.

FINALLY

Jose Altuve hit an opposite-field double to right in the fifth for his first hit after an 0-for-25 postseason start.

DROPPED

Josh Donaldson was dropped as seventh in the Yankees' batting order for first time since April 16, 2013. Stanton played the spacious left field at Yankee Stadium for the first time in three years.

UP NEXT

Cortes starts after winning Game 5 of the AL Division Series on short rest and McCullers takes the mound for the Astros in his first appearance since Oct. 15 against Seattle in the Division Series. His elbow was bruised by a champagne bottle during the celebration after the 18-inning win.

MORE ASTROS COVERAGE

Below are key plays in the game

5-0 ASTROS: Astros add on in the sixth

The Astros loaded the bases in the sixth before Trey Mancini drove in Bregman with a sacrifice fly. Then with runners on second and third, Christian Vázquez's single plated two more -- Tucker and Gurriel. 5-0 Astros.

Now Vázquez gets it done with the bat! #postseason pic.twitter.com/aRKu85y9ma — MLB (@MLB) October 22, 2022

#KHOU11 Great job of playing "add on" by @astros Bregman started it with a double. Tucker walk. Gurriel single. Mancini sac fly. to make it 3-0. Then Vazquez singles in Tucker & Gurriel to make it 5-0. Great hustle by Gurriel and we go to the B of 6th. Javier still on the mound — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 22, 2022

Christian Vázquez on target

The Yankees put a runner on with no outs in the fifth. Then they decided to test the arm of Christian Vázquez. Still 2-0 Astros.

Christian Vázquez Throw GOT 'EM! Posted by Houston Astros on Saturday, October 22, 2022

Altuve hitless streak ends

Altuve's postseason hitless streak finally came to an end in the fifth inning of Game 3. With two outs, Altuve hit a double to right field. That ended his 0-25 stream to start the 2022 playoffs.

JOSE ALTUVE SNAPS HIS 0-25 WITH A DOUBLE



The boos. The fuel him.



pic.twitter.com/2g4oxBoX8S — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 22, 2022





2-0 ASTROS: Astros strike first

After a scoreless first inning, Houston got on the board when Christian Vazquez got on base due to a two-out error. That set the stage for Chas McCormick to go deep for the second time in the American League Championship Series.

Catch the 'Chas chomp' after he rounded third?

What time is the Astros game?

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Game 3 of the ALCS between the Astros and the Yankees.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 22

Time: 4:07 p.m. CT

Location: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Odds: HOU +130; NYY -155 | 7 o/u (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Starting pitchers: RHP Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

Game 2 lineups

JUST IN: Mancini gets the start at DH here in Game 3 and Vazquez is behind the plate. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/O3eJJ0i9Fk — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 22, 2022

The Yankees going lefty Anthony Rizzo atop the order vs. Javier.

Aaron Boone spacing out lefties throughtout order.



LHH batted .189 off Javier in 2022. pic.twitter.com/i9ZhdPfk6B — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 22, 2022

Minute Maid Park hosting watch parties

Want to have the full fan experience as the Astros take on the Yankees in the American League Champion Series in New York? Good news, the team is hosting watch parties this weekend at Minute Maid Park!

The watch parties are open to the public. All you need to get in is a $1 voucher, which you can purchase on the team's website. Proceeds from the vouchers will go to The Astros Foundation.

Cristian Javier starts for Astros in Game 3 of ALCS

Javier was 11-9 during the regular season with a 2.54 ERA. He appeared in 30 games with 25 starts.

He said seeing teammates Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have success gives him the confidence to do the same, to be able to ask them questions on how to approach hitters and have similar success will be key.

"I'm very appreciative of God for giving me this opportunity...as always, just prepare to make sure to give us the best chance to win," Javier said Friday.

Javier will have had 10 days’ rest since a 21-pitch relief outing against Seattle in the Division Series opener. His last start was Oct. 1.

Javier also started for the Astros game on June 25 in the Bronx in which he and the bullpen combined on the first no-hitter against the New York Yankees in 19 years. Houston won 3-0 that day while Cole took the loss.

Astros top headlines

Pre-game updates

Follow us for the latest updates on Game 3 of the ALCS:

Trey Mancini will get the start for the Astros at DH while Christian Vázquez will be behind the plate at catcher. Mancini batted .200 at Yankees Stadium during the regular season.

Mancini batted .200 (5-25) here during regular season and .250 for career with 7hr and .740ops in 42 games. https://t.co/6BJFYXaOnS — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 22, 2022

Astros third base coach Gary Pettis is feeling better but did not travel with the team to New York, according to the organization.

Update from @astros: Gary Pettis is feeling better, but did not travel with the ballclub last night. There is a chance that he may join us in NYC this weekend, though. — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 22, 2022

There is no roof to complain about at Yankees Stadium.