Want to get a photo with the Astros World Series trophy? Here's your chance!

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour kicks off Friday in The Woodlands and the event will include giveaways and a food truck.

HOUSTON — Here's your chance to get up close and personal with the Houston Astros 2022 World Series trophy.

The Astros Championship Trophy Tour presented by Woodforest National Bank kicks off today in The Woodlands.

The event will include giveaways and a food truck, plus fans can take photos with the trophy.

"The Commissioner's Trophy is a sense of pride for our organization and for the city of Houston and we look forward to making it available to Astros fans all season long so that they can continue to celebrate this historic milestone," Astros Senior Vice President for Marketing & Communications Anita Sehgal said.

Today's event was from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at Woodforest National Bank headquarters at 1330 Lake Robbins Drive.

Astros WS trophy tour schedule

Jan. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at Woodforest National Bank in H-E-B; 7988 FM 1488 in Magnolia

Jan. 16 - 20 TBD

Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at FanFest at Minute Maid Park

Feb. 18 at the Conroe Go Texan Parade at 1 p.m.

March 11 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Coffee and Cars at POST Market; 401 Franklin St. in downtown Houston

March 25 from noon. - 2 p.m. Sam Houston Race Park; 7575 North Sam Houston Parkway W.

March 27 from noon. - 3 p.m. Space Cowboys Exhibition Game at Constellation Field; 1 Stadium Drive in Sugar Land

April 21-22 at Hooks Whataburger Field; 734 E. Port Ave in Corpus Christi (time TBD)

April 29 at Insperity Invitational Tournament at The Woodlands Country Club; 1830 South Millbend Drive (time TBD)

May 6 from noon to 2 p.m. at Brazos Bend Expo in Brazos Bend State Park; 21901 FM 762, Needville

May 27 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Comicpalooza at the George R. Brown Convention Center; 1001 Avenida De Las Americas

Check back for future tour stops!