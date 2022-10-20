The Astros in the World Series? What are the odds?

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros got the first one. What are the chances they'll get three more and head to another World Series?



Since 1985, when the American League Championship Series expanded to a best-of-seven format, 21 of the 36 teams which won Game 1 have gone on to win that series or 58.3% of the time, according to Elias Sports Bureau.



The odds are even greater when factoring all postseason series, reports Major League Baseball using Elias: 119 teams from 185 seven-game series, or 64.3%, have moved on to the next round.



The Astros beat the New York Yankees on Wednesday in Game 1 of the ALCS, 4-2.



When the Astros and Yankees met in the 2019, New York won the first game of the series before Houston claimed four of the next five to win the pennant.



Houston won Game 1 of last season's ALCS against Boston before beating the Red Sox, 4-2.